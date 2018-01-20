In Mumbai, 30-year-old arrested for ‘harassing’ former employer

The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening. (Representational) The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly harassing his former employer, the wife of a south Mumbai-based businessman. The police said the accused, Deepak Dubey, had been harassing the women since February 2017 and would reportedly follow the Pedder Road resident and abuse her after calling on her mobile number. The accused worked as a driver with the complainant for 11 years.

The police said the case had been registered on January 11, after the complainant approached the Gamdevi police station, along with her family members. The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening. Investigators said Dubey was employed with the complainant’s family as a driver since 2005 until he was sacked in 2016. He was allegedly caught driving under the influence of alcohol, following which he was sacked, the police said.

An officer from Gamdevi police station said: “Dubey then started calling the complainant on her mobile number. The accused would abuse her, he even threatened to defame the woman in public, claiming that he would post videos of her on social media.” Initially, the complainant chose not to share her ordeal but Dubey later started calling up on the residence telephone, the police said.

On January 9, the accused followed the woman till her office in CST and allegedly assaulted her current driver. Dubey then reportedly called up the woman’s office landline number and when an operator answered, he hurdled abuses about the woman.

The complainant approached the police following which a case was registered. The police team has seized Dubey’s two phones and sim cards that he had used to commit the crime. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman and threatening. Dubey was produced in a court and remanded in police custody.

