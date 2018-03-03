In Mumbai, 15-year-old boy dies days before SSC examinations

A 15-year-old boy from Worli died on Thursday, days before his SSC examinations were scheduled to begin. While the family of Hritik Ghadsi initially suspected that he died of a heart attack, doctors said the cause of his death was difficult to ascertain until forensic tests are conducted.

According to family members, Ghadsi played Holi on Wednesday night before going to sleep. After midnight, he felt uneasy. His uncle Prakash Javale said that he collapsed at around 1 am. He was rushed to KEM hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to the dean of KEM hospital, Dr Avinash Supe, the opinion of death has been kept reserved. Forensic experts who conducted autopsy on Ghadsi said that “there was no evidence to the naked eye of a muscular heart attack”.

“During post-mortem, we could not confirm if the boy suffered a heart attack… The sample of organs have been sent for histopathology examination, which will ascertain the cause of death,” said a forensic expert from KEM hospital.

