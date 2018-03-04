In Mumbai, 11,000 traffic violation cases on day of Holi

Police officials said a number of rule violations was spotted on CCTV cameras and challans were instantly issued. (Express File Photo/Jaipal Singh) Police officials said a number of rule violations was spotted on CCTV cameras and challans were instantly issued. (Express File Photo/Jaipal Singh)

The Mumbai Police registered over 11,000 cases of traffic violations on Holi on Friday. Over 700 motorists were caught for driving under the influence of alcohol. The traffic police and local police stations put in place several nakabandis (police barriers) all over the city to nab violators.

According to figures released by the Mumbai Police, 4,417 motorists were held for riding two-wheelers without helmets, while challans were issued to 2,403 people violating speeding restrictions. The police said that 743 motorists were held for drunk driving while there were 186 cases of motorists riding triple seat on two-wheelers. The police also booked 348 people for parking at no-parking spots. In addition, the police registered 25 cases for rash driving.

“There were no Holi related accidents recorded on Friday,” said Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Police officials said a number of rule violations was spotted on CCTV cameras and challans were instantly issued. “We increased nakabandis at spots vulnerable according to our experience. We kept a special surveillance there,” said a senior official.

In the western suburbs, which contributed most of the traffic cases, checking on motorists was stepped up on the Western Express Highway and SV Road. “There were eight accidents during Holi last year. this year, we have minimised that,” said the officer.

