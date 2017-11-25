After car was towed with woman, child inside: New directives for traffic police for towing vehicles

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Less than a week after a traffic constable was suspended for towing away a car in Malad in which a woman was sitting with her child, the department issued a set of new directives to its personnel on Friday for towing vehicles. The circular, issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar, says if a vehicle is being towed and the owner appears midway, traffic police personnel should hand over the vehicle to the offender provided he agrees to pay the fine as well as the towing charges online through e-challan, instead of towing the vehicle to the chowki.

Last week, constable Shashank Rane was placed under suspension after being caught on camera towing a car on S V Road even as the woman seated inside asks him to stop. According to the circular, in the event of a driver returning while the police is in the process of impounding and towing a vehicle for a violation and if all four clamps are not attached to the wheels, traffic police personnel are now required only to collect no-parking fines and not charge the offender for towing expenses.

The circular also states that if a person is sitting inside a car parked in a no-parking zone, then the vehicle should not be towed. According to the new directives, police personal should first use a megaphone to call and warn owners of vehicles parked in restricted areas and should tow vehicles only if no one responds. The directives also ask police personnel to ensure third-party helpers operating towing vehicles should not behave in an arrogant fashion with citizens. Only officers ranked assistant sub-inspector and above will now man towing vehicles and will be equipped with megaphones, walkie-talkies and e-challan machines, the directives state.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam has written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and requested him to cancel a towing contract between Mumbai Police and Vidarbha Infotech. Nirupam had earlier alleged that the Mumbai Traffic Police had “manipulated” contract conditions and “tailored” tender conditions to suit the beneficiary contract, Vidarbha Infotech Private Limited.

“Towing operations in Mumbai have traditionally been carried out by small-size local companies. Despite this, the government had mandated a minimum turnover of Rs 10 crore and an employment strength of over 100 employees as a qualifying condition for the contract, which, in effect, eliminated all the traditional operators from the race,” Nirupam had alleged.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App