In major reshuffle, Maharashtra govt transfers 27 IAS officers

Days after D K Jain took charge as the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, the state government Wednesday transferred 27 IAS officers. Officials said that U P S Madan, commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has been appointed as the additional chief secretary (finance). R A Rajiv, principal secretary (expenditure), has replaced Madan, said an official. In last month, the state government has transferred more than 30 IAS officers in two rounds. Bhushan Gagrani, managing director of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), has been appointed as principal secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office. Lokesh Chandra, commissioner (investment and protocol) of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, has replaced Gagrani.

Vijay Waghmare, managing director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, has been appointed as joint managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Sumant Bhange, chief officer of Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, has been posted as managing director of Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation. D K Jagdale, managing director of Maharashtra State Cooperative Tribal Development Corporation in Nashik has replaced Bhange. P Siva Shankar, collector of Parbhani, has been appointed in place of Jagdale. Shantanu Goel, CEO of Gadchiroli Zilla Parishad has been posted as collector of Parbhani.

S D Lakhe, chief officer of Mumbai Housing Area Development Board (MHADA), has been posted as joint secretary in Finance department. Deependra Singh Kushwah has replaced Lakhe. Rajiv Kumar Mittal, managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, has been shifted to secretary (expenditure) and he is replaced by Parag Jaiin-Nainutia, special Sales Tax commissioner. S R Daund, managing director of Maharashtra State Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC), has been posted as secretary, GAD, (Social Development Committee). Santosh Kumar, member secretary of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, has replaced Daund. P Velrasu has been appointed in place of Kumar. M N Kerketta, secretary, GAD (SDC), is appointed CEO of the Khadi Gramodyog. B G Pawar, municipal commissioner of Mira Bhayandar, has been posted as collector of Jalna.

Virendra Singh, director of Municipal Administration, has been posted as municipal commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. M Sankarnarayanan, director of Information Technology, has replaced Singh. Pradeep P, collector of Ratnagiri, has been posted in place of Sankarnarayanan while Sunil Chavan, additional municipal commissioner of Thane, has replaced Pradeep P. Besides, Sanjay Yadav, joint metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, has replaced C K Dange as additional tribal commissioner in Thane. Dange has been shifted as municipal commissioner of Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. Vijay Rathod has been posted as CEO of Gadchiroli Zilla Parishad and he has been replaced by Rahul Kardile as assistant collector of ITDP in Amravati. Kailash Pagare, additional collector (encroachments) of Mumbai Suburban district has been posted as CEO of Akola Zilla Parishad.

