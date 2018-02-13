In Ghatkopar, Shiv Sainiks ‘unhappy’ with posts being given to new members

Local Shiv Sainiks put up a poster expressing displeasure over recent appointments. Express Local Shiv Sainiks put up a poster expressing displeasure over recent appointments. Express

Four days after the appointment of office bearers in the Ghatkopar division of the Shiv Sena, a rebellion is brewing with old timers in the party reportedly getting upset with party leaders for giving the posts to new entrants from other parties. A large hoarding has been erected in Ghatkopar saying there appears to be no place for loyal Shiv Sainiks in the organisation.

Sources said Shiv Sainiks of Shakha Number 129 (Asalfa-Jambhalipada area) in Ghatkopar (West) are upset over the appointment of Shivaji Kadam as Shakha Pramukh. Kadam joined the Sena a year ago.

“Several people who have fought elections against the party or worked against the party have been given the posts. It means that loyal Shiv Sainiks are not eligible for organisational posts. Those who back-stabbed MNS chief Raj Thackeray to join the Sena have been given important posts. Then, why is the Shiv Sena not taking Raj Thackeray into the party,” the poster states. It further says that loyalists should perhaps join other parties and then come back.

Pradip Mandavkar, former Shakha Pramukh of Shakha Number 129, said he is unhappy with the decision of not making him Shakha Pramukh again. “I have been the Shakha Prakukh for six years. I lost by 185 votes in the last civic polls. The new Pramukh has not done any work in the past one year. Like me, there are many loyal Sainiks who fought the BJP. They are not people who go to other parties and then come back,” said Mandavkar, who is now the Assembly coordinator.

“The message on the poster reflects the true sentiments of loyal Shiv Sainiks in the area,” said Sudhir More, the former divisional head of the Sena in Ghatkopar division. Sena leaders say the Opposition is attempting to malign the party. “All these people are former Shiv Sainiks. They have all returned to Shiv Sena recently and have been working with us for at least more than two years, except Kadam. Their appointment is part of the expansion of the party’s base,” said Rajendra Raut, the divisional head of the Shiv Sena in Ghatkopar.

Raut further said that Kadam had returned to the Sena last year ahead of the civic polls. “We had promised to give him an organisational post, which has been fulfilled. Some of the opponents are trying to malign the party’s image,”

he added.

