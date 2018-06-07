In five days, 92 trees topple in Mumbai

According to the MMRC, 3,130 trees will be affected. (Express File) According to the MMRC, 3,130 trees will be affected. (Express File)

With pre-monsoon showers lashing the city on Saturday and Monday evening, several trees toppled in different parts of the city. Between June 1 and June 5, around 92 tree fall incidents were reported across the city, besides 280 cases of branches falling. The civic body received 52 tree fall complaints during the four hours of rain on Monday and 26 incidents were reported on Tuesday.

As per data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in just five days 92 tree fall incidents were reported in the city of which 19 were located on BMC-owned premises, and 73 were on private premises. On June 2, after the first pre-monsoon showers, two people were electrocuted while heavy rains on Monday injured three persons in tree fall incidents, including a 35-year-old man from Malad.

The victim, Markandey Singh, is recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. An official from civic Trees and Gardens Department said 90 percent of the trees were trimmed and the trees that fell might be the ones that needed trimming. “Monsoon is arriving almost a week early. It is quite likely that the trees that fell in the western suburbs might have been the same that were left to be trimmed,” the official added.

The city has been receiving pre-monsoon showers since Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 77.9 mm rainfall at the Santacruz observatory and 14.8 mm at the Colaba observatory.

