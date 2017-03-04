In first cabinet meet after BMC poll results, Shiv Sena demands transparency

In the first cabinet meet of the state government after the results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were announced, the Shiv Sena Friday used the BJP’s campaigning pitch to demand “transparency” in cabinet meetings by opening them for the media, the leader of opposition and the Lokayukta.

The Sena’s insistence stems from the BJP’s pre-poll pitch for transparency in the BMC, which has been governed by the Sena for over two decades.

“Transparency should not be for the BMC alone. People should also get to know what happens in cabinet meetings, where decisions affecting the lives of crores of this state’s residents are taken. We have vociferously demanded that cabinet meetings be opened to the media, the leader of opposition and the Lokayukta of the state,” Sena leader and Minister Public Works (MSRDC) Eknath Shinde said.

The BJP-Sena alliance in the state has been rocked by the acrimony in the run-up to the BMC elections. During campaigning, Sena ministers had claimed they were carrying their resignations in their pockets and would offer them whenever party chief Uddhav Thackeray ordered.

In the 38-member Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, Shiv Sena has five ministers and seven ministers of state. With the impasse on the BMC yet to be resolved, there had been doubts on whether Sena ministers would attend the cabinet meeting.

Three of the Sena’s cabinet ministers — Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raote and Deepak Sawant — were present for Friday’s meeting.

“The chief minister assured us he would look into our demands. We have also told him that in case there are legal hurdles in allowing such access, he should ensure they are sorted out,” Shinde said, adding that it was unfair on part of the BJP to seek transparency in the BMC and not allow the same in their own government.

The Sena has pointed out that while standing committee meetings of the BMC are open to the media, cabinet meetings of the state government are not.