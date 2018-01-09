In eight months, 20% rise in Metro commuters

The Mumbai Metro witnessed a 20 per cent growth in ridership in eight months after a shorter Foot Over Bridge (FOB) was opened to connect the Andheri Metro station with the suburban railway station last year, data provided by the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) revealed.

According to the data, the ridership showed an upward trend each month, except October and November. Officials attributed the dip to the festive and holiday season.

“This trend signifies that shorter and smoother connectivity or connecting Metro services with other modes of transport leads to greater commuter convenience and comfort, leading to a win-win situation for all stakeholders,” a Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said.

The 75-metre bridge was constructed by the Railways and opened to the public on May 16, 2017. Earlier commuters had to walk around 200 metres to change between the Western suburban line and the metro corridor, often discouraging them from using the public transport.

In May 2017, before the opening of the FOB, the average weekday ridership was about 72,000, which rose to 75,374 in June — an increase of 5 per cent. By December, it touched 85,924, marking almost a 20 per cent increase in ridership in eight months.

“A day before the launch, which was a typical Monday, the ridership at peak hour (9 am) was 10,448. By December 18, another typical Monday, it increased by 21 per cent with the growth in the number of commuters at 12,556,” said a senior MMOPL official.

While Andheri Metro station has seen a 16 per cent increase in footfall since June to December, Ghatkopar Metro station has seen only a 10 per cent rise.

“While we see an increase in footfalls at all the stations, after the bridge came up we have seen a significant growth in commuters at Andheri station. While the footfalls at Ghatkopar station continue to be the maximum, the percentage of increase is highest at Andheri,” he added.

The number of passengers on the popular routes has also increased considerably in the eight month period with a 14 per cent growth on the Andheri-Ghatkopar route, 20 per cent on Andheri-Marol Naka route, 26 per cent increase on the Andheri-Saki Naka route and a 29 per cent increase in the Andheri-Chakala route.

With the opening of the bridge, MMOPL also made some changes at Andheri station, like increasing AFC gates from 15 to 22, increasing ticket counters from five to 13 and redesigning the security arrangement.

