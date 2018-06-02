In Byculla, 10 hurt as drug peddlers attack residents: Cops

The residents alleged that due to police inaction, the activities of drug peddlers had increased in the area. (Representational photo) The residents alleged that due to police inaction, the activities of drug peddlers had increased in the area. (Representational photo)

Mumbai police on Friday registered a case against 10 unknown Nigerian drug peddlers for allegedly attacking residents of Ekta Nagar in Byculla.

Irked with police inaction against the drug peddlers, residents in the area decided to take on themselves to stop the ongoing menace, sources said. On Thursday, around 50 to 60 residents blocked the foot overbridge leading to the railway tracks, where the peddlers would usually wait for the buyers. Owing to the vigil, the buyers allegedly refrained from approaching the peddlers, sources said. In the wee hours on Friday, sensing something amiss, the peddlers came out in the area to check, only to find the residents had blocked the overbridge. They then allegedly attacked the residents by hurling stones at them, the police said.

According to the police, around 10 residents sustained minor injuries, who then approached Byculla police station and registered a case. “We have registered a case against 10 unidentified Nigerian drug peddlers and booked them under relevant sections of rioting and assault,” said Senior Inspector Avinash Shingte. He added that they have formed a team to trace the attackers.

The residents alleged that due to police inaction, the activities of drug peddlers had increased in the area. Imran Shaikh, a resident, said: “We have been facing trouble as the drug peddlers and buyers who come to our area pass lewd comments on the women in the locality. Police have to take some action against these peddlers.”

The residents claimed the drug peddlers got hold of one of the resident, but was later released after they started chasing them. Meanwhile, some residents informed the police control room, who then dispatched a team to the area, following which the drug peddlers escaped from Dongri railway yard.

In 2016, eight policemen had been injured after a combing operation was carried out by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The peddlers who have been operating from the railway tracks between Sandhurst road and Byculla station started pelting stones at the policemen following which the raiding team had to fire three rounds of bullet in the air.

