In a ‘risky’ job, key man with questions

A MIDDLE-AGED woman with a large plastic bag walks to Mohammed Irfan, sitting on the pavement on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road at Parel with his big stack of keys. She is seeking a duplicate key for a cupboard in her home but has to first face a few questions posed by the 38-year-old keymaker. “Where is your home?” Irfan asks.

“Bhayander,” the woman says, referring to the far north suburb of Mumbai. A few more questions about the cupboard and Irfan sits on his wooden plank with his tools to make a duplicate key.

“This work of making duplicate keys is full of risks. People may come seeking keys to cupboards, homes, cars, lockers that do not belong to them. I cannot verify their intentions all the time but I have made my own questionnaire to at least do a basic check. In this case, for instance, if she has travelled all the way from Bhayander, she would look more tired or would be carrying more luggage,” Irfan explains.

Having begun work as a 10-year-old with an uncle and his elder brother, from whom he learnt keymaking, Irfan’s experience includes a few encounters with law enforcement agencies which has made him devise many tricks to ensure his occupation does not land him in trouble.

“When I was just a few years into this profession, once one of my customers was caught by the police for theft. The police also called me to question whether I had intentionally helped him in making a duplicate key. After detaining me for a few hours, I was asked to go since they realised I was innocent. But one of the cops gave me advice I still use. He told me that if I ever have a doubt about a client’s intention, I should not make a perfect copy so that they have to make multiple visits,” he says.

While he refuses to make copies of keys impressed in soap bars or through photographs of keys without the original key, he says people may have got access to the original keys through proper or improper means.

“Like a trusting neighbour may hand over the keys of his home to a person or a friend may hand over keys of a car. In such cases, the access is only for a few hours or days. The policeman told me that I should make an imperfect copy so that if the person is not genuine, he may not be able to bring the original back once he has returned it to the owner,” Irfan says. Other questions he puts his customers include which floor the home is on, which building, which side, which direction does the door open. “People who do not own the house may not know all these details,” he says. He even speaks to neighbours or security guards to ensure the person seeking a duplicate key is genuine.

Going by the brand name, Raza Key Maker, Irfan says he is available for people 24×7. He is available at his pavement spot at Parel from 9am to 9pm. Visits to homes and night visits cost extra. “When I began work, there were only around 54 types of keys, now there are around 500. These include flat keys, the easiest to copy, round keys, cross keys, ultra keys, star keys. The most difficult to copy are computerised ones available now. It needs a separate machine,” Irfan says.

To become a keymaker, Irfan says, not more than Rs 2,000 is required for the tools and the templates for the keys. “I wish I had enough money to buy a shop or a permanent space for myself. I make enough only to sustain myself and my family without much savings,” Irfan, a father of three daughters, says.

Among the pleasant memories he remembers about his job is a time when the municipal authorities sought him during the Mumbai floods. “A building had to be evacuated. The civic authorities wanted to house them in a nearby municipal school for the night but the keys to the classrooms were not available since the staff had left. I was called and I opened over ten classrooms with duplicate keys and the people were given shelter there,” Irfan recalls.

