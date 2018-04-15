Maharashtra: In a month, MahaRERA to use GIS to map real estate projects

While CM Devendra Fadnavis had last year announced that real estate projects would be mapped on GIS, the project is finally taking off now. (Representational Image) While CM Devendra Fadnavis had last year announced that real estate projects would be mapped on GIS, the project is finally taking off now. (Representational Image)

SOON, REAL estate projects in Maharashtra will be mapped on the Geographical Information System (GIS). As the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) completes one year, it is in the process of developing a new feature on its website where all registered projects will be mapped onto the system.

While CM Devendra Fadnavis had last year announced that real estate projects would be mapped on GIS, the project is finally taking off now. Once operational, the feature will allow prospective buyers to look at projects available in their area of interest, the details of the projects as well as social amenities in the vicinity.

Since the RERA had come into force, the Act has made it mandatory for new and ongoing projects to register with the regulatory body, leading to the creation of a database of projects. Currently, around 15,900 projects are registered on the MahaRERA website. While the database has helped streamline the real estate industry, the new GIS-enabled platform is expected to further organise the sector.

“We are using technology to make it more seamless for homebuyers to find the right home of their choice. The projects will appear as pins on the map and buyers can filter through the options easily,” said Gautam Chatterjee, Chairperson of MahaRERA.

Secretary Vasant Prabhu said the new feature will be available on the website within a month. “All details of registered projects are already on the website but we realised that filtering out projects by looking at addresses could be difficult. So, the idea came about to have a map with pins indicating projects,” he added.

The GIS is a system that captures, stores and analyses data on the earth’s surface. The MahaRERA is trying to use the system to develop a platform that stores details of projects. Apart from project details like approvals and timelines, the platform will indicate amenities like schools, transportation facilities and hospitals among others, said Prabhu.

