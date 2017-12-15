In a corner outside a courtroom, typing for decades

Sunanda Kamble. Express Sunanda Kamble. Express

SUNANDA KAMBLE complains about the size of her mobile phone keypad that she thinks hinders her ability to type faster. The 52-year-old typist believes computers and mobile phones slow her down, as she is able to type 70-80 words a minute on a typewriter.

Sitting in a corner assigned to her with a table and a chair outside a busy courtroom at the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Vikhroli, Kamble has been working as a typist for the past 20 years. After her marriage, she was introduced to the job by a stamp vendor. Now, helping people type court documents, including civil agreements, applications and affidavits, her speed has increased to typing 25-30 documents – most of which are related to court matters – per day. “I charge Rs 20 per page and earn approximately Rs 500 a day. I am quite satisfied with it,” she says.

Kamble’s day starts at 10.30 am when she reaches the court from her house, also in Vikhroli. Apart from a lunch break of 45 minutes between 2 and 2.45 pm, Kamble is constantly at her desk typing on her 10-year-old Godrej typewriter, till 5.30pm.

“I have worked with computers, too, but I feel more at ease with a typewriter. Corrections are easier to make while one is typing. A document typed on a computer requires an additional effort of being printed. We are human, we are bound to make mistakes and the computer isn’t very accommodating when it comes to revisions,” Kamble says.

Having learnt the skill for several years at a typewriting institute in Mumbai, Kamble says her speed has improved with continuous practice. “The government conducts an exam that tests your speed on a specific scale. Thirty words per minute indicate a very slow speed of typing, 50 represents average speed. Now, I am definitely above 70-80 words per minute and I can maintain that speed even while typing with one hand. You start by learning how to type A-S-D-F-G, followed by the semicolon, colon, and L-K-J-H. You learn each row by splitting it into two halves,” she explains. With the advent of computers and smartphones, Kamble says she expected a drop of customers looking for typists. “Although it has not happened so far, I think they might be on the verge of extinction because many companies have stopped manufacturing typewriters,” she says.

Kamble is amused by the tech-savvy world’s fascination with typewriters. “I love the font and the sound of a typewriter. I just wish it wasn’t as loud. I’ve heard that even computers have incorporated the typewriter font and have applications that make the sound of a typewriter on a computer keyboard,” Kamble says. “Those older than me have been doing this job for years. It is a common profession and I want to continue being here. It gives me a sense of a permanent job,” she says.

