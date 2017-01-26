Improve system of translation of legal documents; Bombay HC tells state

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court recently directed the state government to improve the system for translation of legal documents and look at setting up a commission which will be in charge of such translation to ensure its quality and correctness. The court was hearing a matter filed by the president of ‘Marathi Bhasha Saurakshan and Vikas Sanstha’ over deficiencies in translation of legal material into Marathi. Pointing to several amendments and new legislations brought in every year, the court held that the need is more serious as the government needs to carry out such an exercise continuously.

“One can take a judicial note of the fact that in Mumbai, for that matter in the state of Maharashtra, many persons from neighbouring states are settled and have made Maharashtra their home. They are settlers for more than 30-40 years. However, Marathi being the state language, even if the settlers are from outside, they adopted Marathi language as their mother tongue. In view of the matter, for those who require understanding of such Central Acts or the documents, the need of the hour is acceleration in the mechanism already in existence,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur.

Pointing to the state Acts and central Acts which are available in Marathi, Chief Justice Chellur said, “The Directorate of Languages, which is also known as Translation Bureau functioning under Law and Judiciary Department, is to be equipped with better infrastructure…”

Pointing to lack of translators for carrying out this work, the Chief Justice further added. “As on today, the Directorate of Languages seems to have only two translators working under them. There is a request for 33 additional translators for the Directorate of Languages which is in cold storage. With the infrastructure available, it would not be humanly possible for translating the state Acts, leave apart central Acts. Apart from translation, there has to be authentication of the translation which is most rigorous than translation. If wrong translation is done, the understanding of the enactment would lead to difficulties, inconvenience and it will be totally purposeless. Therefore, it is not just 33 posts which are to be filled up, the posts are to be filled up by knowledgeable persons who are really experts in the field and are authoritative in the work to be done by them.”

A division bench of the Chief Justice and Justice GS Kulkarni were hearing a public interest litigation filed by Shantaram Shankar Datar founder and president of Bhasha Saurakshan and Vikas Sanstha. According to the him, as the language of the state is Marathi, there is a need of translation of Central Legislations and other legal documents into Marathi.

He pointed out that the state government created Directorate of Languages way back in 1961 to develop Marathi language as official language for legislative working within a year or two and thereafter the Government of Maharashtra gradually switched over to the official working language of the government from English to Marathi. Further, all civil and criminal courts in the state subordinate to High Court are also using Marathi language with effect from 1998. In such circumstances, the Acts, particularly the central government Acts which are used by the Courts, if not available in Marathi in Mumbai, would lead to issues for the public if the stakeholders who are in charge of the courts and tribunals would find it difficult to understand the Acts and the legislation. For this purpose, Datar sought setting up of a commission for such translation work which is there in Kerala. In this regard, the High Court observed, “We hope that the need of the hour would be understood by the authorities and they will expeditiously secure information from other states which have already established such a Commission.”

Disposing of this petition, the court asked the government to take into consideration other suggestions made by Datar.