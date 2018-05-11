Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Impose plastic ban on airport premises: Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, requesting him to impose a ban on single use disposable plastic within airport premises, along with other eco-friendly measures to control pollution.

| Mumbai | Published: May 11, 2018 3:28:14 am
maharashtra plastic ban, yuva sena president Aaditya Thackeray, aaditya Thackeray plastic ban, indian express, Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, mumbai airports In his letter, Thackeray wrote: “If we take the following steps as mandatory for every person, carrier, vehicle in the area of an airport, I believe we may be successful in tackling pollution to a certain extent.”

In his letter, Thackeray wrote: “If we take the following steps as mandatory for every person, carrier, vehicle in the area of an airport, I believe we may be successful in tackling pollution to a certain extent.”

He also urged Prabhu to ensure that the airports have proper waste segregation and disposal facilities and make it compulsory for all buses and cars operating on airport land to run on electricity. “Big airports can also be made rain water friendly by taking a step towards rain water harvesting,” Thackeray wrote. ENS

