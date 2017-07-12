Implement Jalyukt Shivar in a scientific manner: Maharashtra Governor

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File photo) Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File photo)

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, while heralding the state government’s Jalyukt Shivar water conservation project as a success, cautioned that it should be implemented scientifically. “I do feel the abhiyaan (initiative) should be implemented in a scientific manner,” he said. “The quality of work done under the abhiyaan must be properly and periodically monitored.”

Earlier, Professor H M Desarda, an economist and former member of the state planning commission, had said the initiative was not being implemented on the basis of sound hydrological principles. He also approached the High Court in this regard, which in December last year directed the government to ascertain whether the scheme was being implemented in a scientific fashion.

Rao was addressing a function organised by the state agriculture department to felicitate farmers at the YB Chavan Auditorium on Tuesday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the function.

The Governor called upon the CM to take up a similar conservation campaign for the revival and restoration of lakes, streams, tributaries and rivers. Complimenting the CM for the farm loan waiver scheme, Rao said it would bring a major turnaround in the fortunes of farmers.

Addressing the farmers at the function, Fadnavis said, “We are working to dismantle the nexus between agriculture markets and middle-agents, who often exploit the farmers and deprive them the dividends for the farm produce.”

Farmers donate award money

Two farmers, Premchand Mahajan of Tandofalwadi village in Jalgaon and Prakash Thakur of Nagaon village in Raigad, donated Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively to the government to be used for the welfare of farmers. The farmers had received the money as award from the Governor.

