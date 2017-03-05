Illegal structures in Coastal Regulation Zone to be demolished

Versova Koliwada Versova Koliwada

The Mumbai suburban district administration will start the process of razing illegal structures in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) in Versova next week, an official said on Sunday. The administration has identified 53 unauthorised structures in the CRZ in suburban Versova, official said.

Watch what else is in the news

Social activist Abdul Choudhary had earlier written to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), asking it to initiate steps to demolish the structures. The letter was forwarded to the district administration.

“We have received the complainant’s letter but even before that, we had issued notices to MHADA (housing board) and BMC seeking details from them. “Recently, we demanded that MHADA initiate action against structures that violate CRZ norms and had given them 15 days time,” said Deependra Singh Kushwah, Mumbai suburban collector.

“Since the time period given to MHADA has lapsed, the Revenue Department or the Collector’s office will file a police complaint in the coming week and start the process of demolishing illegal structures,” he added.