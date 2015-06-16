Illegal sand mining to be brought under dangerous activities Act

To curb illegal sand mining, the state government is set to bring a proposal to empower revenue officials to book offenders under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA), 1981.

The proposal is to be placed in the forthcoming cabinet meeting. The government plans to ensure stronger action, besides confiscating vehicles of contractors found involved, by streamlining provisions under MPDA. “The government wants to take serious cognisance of illegal sand mining. A proposal to book offenders under MPDA is awaiting clearance,” said Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse on the sidelines of a two-day revenue conference of divisional commissioners and district collectors in Pune.

The minister said revenue officials could register complaints but not confiscate vehicles but the new provisions allow strong action on those indulging in illegal sand excavation. The government has made amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966 Section 48 (8) ordinance issued on June 12 enabling the revenue department to confiscate machinery used in illegal sand mining.

The minister said there are plans to use global positioning system for monitoring sand excavation sites with the help of satellites, on a pilot basis.

