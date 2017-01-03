90,500 Hutments exceed 14-ft height rule: Illegal portions of only 356 structures razed till now in Mumbai

The BMC Headquarters building and CST is lit up as part of Diwali celebration. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza. 09.11.2015. Mumbai. The BMC Headquarters building and CST is lit up as part of Diwali celebration. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza. 09.11.2015. Mumbai.

DESPITE taking a tough stand against hutments exceeding the permissible height of 14 ft in slums across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has only managed to demolish the illegal portions of 356 structures out of 90,500 identified structures in the past three months.

The implementation of civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta’s directions to demolish all illegal hutments, which was later opposed by the Shiv Sena and other Opposition parties during a standing committee meeting in October, is now only limited to dangerous structures with five-six storeys.

According to a survey, conducted by the civic body in October, there were 50,988 hutments on BMC land and 39,692 hutments on non-MCGM land which exceed the permissible height of 14 ft. While showcause notices have been served on 8,226 hutments with illegal extensions, the BMC has initiated action only against the dangerous structures which go up to five-six storeys.

In some wards like H West, of the 2,219 illegal structures on BMC and non BMC-land, showcause notices were served on 423 structures, of which 80 have been demolished so far. However, in other wards like M West, of the 980 identified illegal hutments, notices were served on 945 but no demolition work has been carried out by the BMC. In fact, no demolition work has been carried out in 13 wards in the city.

The highest number of such structures were identified in M East ward. Of the 33,467 illegal hutments, notices have been served on 1,850 while demolition action has been carried out in three cases.

Recent instances of building collapses as well as fires, which occurred in several slums including the one in Behrampada in October, where five people died after a five-storey structure collapsed, prompted the BMC to act on illegal extensions.

“We started the demolition action in November and we have been directed to focus on the dangerous structures on priority basis to avoid another mishap before moving on to the others,” said a civic official.

After the incident, possibly owing to the upcoming civic elections, Shiv Sena corporators, including leader of the House, Trushna Vishwasrao, had demanded that all single-storeyed illegal structures be exempted from demolition during a standing committee meeting on October 19. With the support of Congress and SP corporators, Vishwasrao had suggested that the BMC should demolish slums where structures are more than single-storeyed instead of following the 14-ft rule.

When asked about the slow progress of demolition, the official pointed out that notices have to be issued before any action can be taken which is time-consuming.

“The progress is slow since we have to follow a process under which we have to send a showcause notice and give them 10 days to reply after which we serve them a second notice informing them about action within 48 hours. Other reasons like unavailability of police also contributes to the delay since they have other commitments as well,” he said.