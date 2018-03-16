‘Illegal Construction’: Yash Raj studios get BMC notice 

Failing to comply, BMC has warned the studio’s management that they would be prosecuted under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. Failing to comply, BMC has warned the studio’s management that they would be prosecuted under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has slapped a notice on Yash Raj Films Studios at Andheri for “unauthorised construction/alteration” on its premises. In the notice, the civic body has asked the studio to either restore the existing building as per its earlier plan or apply for retention of work/modifications done “illegally” before the building and proposal department within a month’s time.

Failing to comply, the civic body has even warned the studio’s management that they would be prosecuted under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. According to officials of K west ward, the studio was using its parking zone in the basement for commercial purpose and storage. In addition, they had made several changes and modifications to the plan approved by the civic body, the officials said.

“During an inspection of the studio, our officials found that they had undertaken/carried out development and made changes in the use of land which was not in accordance with the permission granted and in contravention of the permission which was duly modified. We have already issued a notice, we will decide on the next course of action later,” said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal commissioner of K west ward (Andheri (W), Juhu, Vile Parle). Gaikwad refused to divulge any further information on the action taken.

The officials of K west ward confirmed that while making the said modifications, the management had increased the height of the walls. The notice stated: “Unauthorised addition/alteration done by means of full height partition walls made up of plywood, glass etc at ground floor, first floor, second floor and also on fourth floor. Meanwhile, unauthorised use of basement for storage was found contravening to the full occupation certificate and plan that was approved by the civic body in February 2007.”

When contacted, Santosh Gaikwad, assistant manager of the studio, said he was not authorised to speak to the media. “I just received the notice from BMC,” he added. An email sent to a representative of the studio elicited no response. “They either demolish the illegal modifications made by them or apply for permission for the same officially. We have given them two options, it is for them to pick one and act on it within a month’s time,” said a BMC official.

Following a major fire on January 6 that gutted Cine Vista Studio in Kanjurmarg killing one of its crew members, the BMC has decided to inspect all such studios. It was during one such inspection on March 5 that officials of the building and factory department found the illegal modification/alterations carried out at the YRF studios. In 2016, the civic body had issued notice to the YRF studios for having dengue breeding spots on its premises.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App