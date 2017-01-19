Illegal construction in bungalow: Bombay High Court gives Cong corporator Binita Vora four weeks to apply for regularisation

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday gave Congress corporator Binita Vora and her husband four weeks to apply for regularisation of the illegal construction carried out by her husband in their bungalow. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a petition by Shiv Sainik Jitendra Janawale, whose wife lost to Vora in the 2012 polls, seeking action against Vora and her husband for the illegal structure.

The court further said that the BMC should decide on the Voras’ application within 60 days and initiate action in accordance with the law if the alterations cannot be regularised. The action should be initiated within a month. The HC also said that the proceedings to disqualify Vora, the corporator from Vile Parle, over the illegal constructions should not be delayed on account of her applying for regularisation.

The showcause notice that the court had issued against municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta, over a notice to regularise the illegal portions that the BMC later revoked, was withdrawn.