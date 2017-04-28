Illegal abortions conducted in Vikhroli nursing home: FDA

A nursing home in Vikhroli was raided on Wednesday by a team of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, who reportedly found medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits being illegally stocked and used by ayurvedic practitioner Dr Savita Chauhan.

According to the FDA, a first information report has been filed with the Vikhroli police and Chauhan has been absconding since Wednesday.

In the raid at Ruby Medical Centre, the team found 11 unused MTP kits and empty cartons of 15 other kits.

The ayurvedic practitioner worked illegally as a gynaecology surgeon without registering her nursing home under the Bombay Nursing Home Act, officials said.

They suspect she had aided the abortion of at least 15 women in the recent past.

The raid, which stretched from 7.30 pm to 2.30 am, found that the doctor conducted illegal abortions without holding the required qualifications on the first floor of the nursing home.

“The ground floor had a chemist’s store while the operation theatre and patients were on the first floor. There were three patients admitted at the time in the seven-bed nursing home,” said assistant commissioner Madhuri Pawar.

According to FDA commissioner Harshdeep Kamble, the raid was conducted after a specific tip-off, and records of 18- to 20-year-old patients’ procedures were found, who were charged Rs 10,000 each. Chauhan, a Bhandup resident, was also dispensing allopathic medicines despite being an ayurvedic doctor, officials said.

The cost of the total drugs seized by the FDA comes toRs 70,680. The drugs will now be sent to the drug control laboratory for sampling. A case was registered under Section 18 (c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act Thursday while a showcause notice under the Bombay Nursing Home Act has already been issued to the nursing home.

The hospital was also found to have offered services of intensive care unit, gynaecology, obstetrics, ENT, pediatrics, neurosurgery and plastic surgery.

The nursing home did not carry proper records of purchase and use of MTP kits, officials said. The use of MTP kits is regulated under the MTP Act and the Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. “We are trying to locate the supply chain now,” Pawar said.

