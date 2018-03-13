IIT-Bombay drop box to collect complaints on sexism vandalised

IIT Bombay’s biggest Techfest will begin from December 29 IIT Bombay’s biggest Techfest will begin from December 29

DAYS AFTER three drop boxes were installed at IIT-Bombay for women students to comment on the discrimination and sexism they experience on campus, one of the boxes has been vandalised. “This kind of behaviour shows that students are still not comfortable with women talking about gender discrimination here. The campus is very sensitive to the issue,” said a student from the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student body that started the campaign ‘#IITBWomenSpeak’ on March 4. The campaign was started ahead of International Women’s Day and was supported by another student organisation, ‘Swara’.

Soumyo Mukherjee, dean of student affairs, said that while he was aware of the campaign, but he hadn’t heard of the vandalism. “Casual sexism and gender discrimination are very deeply ingrained in our society. We need sustained sensitising campaigns to address this problem. The student affairs cell and the women’s cell make continued efforts to sensitise students about gender discrimination,” said Mukherjee.

“So far, we have received very varied comments. While some women say there is no sexism on campus, others say casual sexism is prevalent, particularly during events held on campus,” said the student associated with the APPSC. “We wanted to start a dialogue on sexism and discrimination on the campus. The idea is to get comments, and then based on these comments, we want to hold panel discussions on pertinent issues,” she added.

