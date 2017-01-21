IFSC project will generate 12 to 15 lakh jobs: Report

The government is exploring the prospect of a sister cities tie-up with Dubai and Qatar for the proposed International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and to brand the Centre, which is in Mumbai’s business district, as North 51 which happens to be the pin code of Bandra (East).

According to a detailed report on the ambitious project which was discussed at internal meetings this week, the Rs 70,000 crore project could provide a boost to international business activities besides leading to direct and indirect job creation of 12 to 15 lakh. The IFSC master plan which is being fine-tuned will also have special GIFT city corridor to complement the GIFT city – the other financial centre in Gujarat. The report claims that Mumbai being the commercial capital of India, IFSC located here would have a greater advantage compared to other such centres in India.

The state government has sought approvals for some policies from the Central Government. According to a senior official associated with the project, the state government has already acquired the 52 hectares of land mandatory for getting permission for special economic zones (SEZs) in the IFSC. The project has been granted a Floor Space Index of four.

The state government has sought quick clearance from the Union Industries minister in Delhi. Another policy matter is related to raising the height of the project from 90 metres to 100 metres given BKC’s proximity to Mumbai airport.

The state government already held discussions with the union civil aviation ministry and it has been agreed that the International Civil Aviation Organisation, a United Nations special agency in the aviation sector would conduct a study to ascertain the possibility of raising the height and its impact on movement of aircraft and safety. The ICAO report is expected by February end. Two aspects which would be reviewed are whether the height relaxations would affect the radar and telecommunication signals and the flight path.

The peripheral infrastructure connecting the IFSC with Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, elevated corridors and underground metros through integrated transport system have already begun.