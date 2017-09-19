If Sena pulls plug, ‘plan B’ ready: BJP

Of the 288 seats in the state Assembly, BJP has 123 MLAs. The party claims that if needed it has the support of 22 MLAs representing smaller organisations and independent members, taking the total strength to 145 seats, the magic figure to retain power. Of the 288 seats in the state Assembly, BJP has 123 MLAs. The party claims that if needed it has the support of 22 MLAs representing smaller organisations and independent members, taking the total strength to 145 seats, the magic figure to retain power.

Amid the latest signals emanating from the Shiv Sena of quitting the coalition government in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Monday said that they had a “plan B” ready in such a scenario. While asserting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would complete his five-year tenure, the top leadership of the party said they are not depending on any one political party to get to the magic figure.

A senior BJP functionary, requesting not to be named, told The Indian Express, “If Shiv Sena walks out of the government, we have plan B in place. There is absolutely no threat to the Fadnavis government.” Of the 288 seats in the state Assembly, BJP has 123 MLAs. The party claims that if needed it has the support of 22 MLAs representing smaller organisations and independent members, taking the total strength to 145 seats, the magic figure to retain power.

Officially, the BJP has decided not to react to the developments in the Sena. A senior BJP cabinet minister, who did not want to be named, however, said, “The chief minister has regularly given the Sena ministers, elected members and delegation audience. There is not a single issue where the Sena’s request for any development work has not been taken to a logical end.”

A BJP political manager said, “Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray have regularly shared the dais with Fadnavis. Moreover, Sena’s cabinet ministers are part of all the policy and decision-making process in the government. So, where is the question of ignoring their development work.” A section within the BJP believes Shiv Sena’s “tantrums” are an outcome of their in-house problems. The second-rung workers in the Sena are not happy with Sena cabinet ministers and senior leaders and in meetings, they have been voicing their anger against their cabinet ministers and senior leaders to Thackeray.

A Sena cabinet minister, confirming this, said, “In any political party, there are bound to be differences. Those who have not been able to become ministers or hold important posts often try to complain against us.” Another reason cited for the Sena’s angst is senior Congress leader Narayan Rane’s reported move to join the BJP. A senior Sena functionary said, “If Rane joins the BJP, the political equations in Konkan belt, which is our stronghold, would be adversely affected. The BJP should not disturb us by inducting Rane into the party.”

According to a BJP MP, “Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s ultimatum coincides with Rane’s public meeting at Sindhudurg. Their real fear is Rane may join BJP and gain political strength which would undermine their politics in Konkan.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App