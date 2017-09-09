If more buildings fall, court will be responsible too: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court (File) Bombay High Court (File)

The Bombay High Court Friday pointed out that if any building were to collapse in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the court would be equally responsible for it. Taking note of recent building collapses and loss of lives in the city, the court said that often in the past, it had been unable to order a dilapidated building to be demolished because the BMC was unprepared or had failed to file its reply in the case.

The court pointed out that such delay on the part of BMC in filing its replies was preventing the court from deciding several important cases, especially those related to buildings that needed to be demolished.

“So many developers come to us seeking protection from demolition and we are forced to grant them relief because either your (BMC’s) counsel has no idea of the case and has no instructions from your officers, or because you have not filed your reply. In several cases like these, the BMC is yet to file its reply since 2012,” the bench said.

During the last hearing, the court had issued a showcause notice to BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and asked him to remain present in court.

Mehta on Friday blamed the vast area under BMC’s jurisdiction and inadequate staff in its law department for the issues raised by court. He said the corporation had just 89 law officers to handle the 90,000 ongoing cases in various courts in the city as well as the Apex Court.

“While 74 of these law officers handle court cases, the remaining 15 handle office work. On any given day, the civic body has to tackle around 1,500 cases,” Mehta said.

The court, however, said that was no excuse for the performance of the BMC’s lawyers in court. It also said the corporation was “one of the richest in the country and had a budget larger than that of several Indian states.”

Justice Gavai suggested that the civic body take a cue from the Maharashtra government that probably had to deal with “an equal amount of litigation”. He suggested that the BMC follow the state’s model of appointing a panel of lawyers to deal exclusively with cases pending in the High Court. Mehta informed the court that the civic body was in the process of streamlining its law department and that the strength of the department would be increased soon.

The bench also directed Mehta to take “strict action” against officers who knowingly issued erroneous structural audit reports for dilapidated buildings.

“One party brings a report saying a building is dilapidated and needs to be demolished, while the other party brings in a report stating that the building is totally fine. It’s apparent therefore, that some of your structure audit officers are knowingly issuing false reports. You must take cognisance of this and initiate strict action against the erring officers,” the bench said.

