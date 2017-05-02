Idea Exchange: Today, money to preserve antiquities comes with a string attached

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Prince of Wales Museum, at the Idea Exchange in Mumbai. Pradip Das Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Prince of Wales Museum, at the Idea Exchange in Mumbai. Pradip Das

Through various initiatives, the CSMVS or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is attracting more visitors than ever. Director Sabyasachi Mukherjee talks about the road ahead for building a museum-going city.

Pooja Pillai: Has there been an attempt in reviving some of the museums in India in the last few years?

Yes, there has been an attempt by the Ministry of Culture to revive museums. We have been allocated funds by the Ministry for the purpose of modernising the museums and a lot of changes have taken place. We are very grateful to them. However, in our country we face a cultural leadership crisis, as in we find very few people trained in museum vocations. My argument is that if we can create iconic institutes like IIT and IIM, then why can’t we create one national-level institute dedicated to heritage management which will end this crisis in two years.

Shaji Vikraman: In the West, big corporate houses and industrial families are involved in preserving art and culture. We find nothing of that sort in Mumbai in terms of patronage, though Mumbai houses the biggest companies. Do you agree?

The important question here is how many of us understand the importance of cultural heritage. People don’t understand its importance and need to be enlightened. They do talk about culture when they get an opportunity but they genuinely do not understand its importance. Take cultural tourism for instance, hundreds of foreign tourists come to visit different places in India. Why don’t we invest a good amount of money and make those places attractive? The idea behind this is to revive the broken and damaged antiquities and monuments. Today, in CSMVS there are two galleries dedicated to European paintings acquired by Dorabji Tata. And we have little over 5000 antiquities in our collection from the Tata brothers. However, the philanthropy we see today is different from the philanthropy seen in the 19th century and early 20th century. In those days, nobody thought about the glamour quotient or demanded credit in the form of big banners. Today, money comes with a string attached.

Shubhangi Khapre: For tourists in Bengal, the Kolkata museum forms an integral part of the city but this is not the case in Mumbai. Where have we gone wrong in promoting the museum?

As compared to Kolkata, Mumbai is a commercial space. Also, Kolkata is compact whereas in Mumbai accessibility is a major issue with most people living in the suburbs. This is accompanied by urban stress and location of the space. However, I can see that things are changing with the number of visitors increasing to over a million visitors today. When I took charge in 2007, the museum was in a static condition with no education department, no concept of conservation and museum shop. The galleries of the museum had not been changed for 35-40 years. Museums are for the purposes of education, study and enjoyment, but we have deleted the word enjoyment from our dictionary. As a result, people have started looking at museums as repositories of antiquities. Even the government did not take any initiative, the work of exploration and excavation had begun during the British Raj but the training for presenting and sharing this cultural heritage with the people has not been provided. Thus, we could not create museum going citizens.

Khushboo Narayan: What is your take on smuggling of Indian artefacts? Mostly government officials are involved so how can one keep a check on this? Also, how do you prevent fakes from entering the market?

We have more fakes than we have originals today, especially in modern and contemporary art. We have a system, there is control everywhere but as you know if an individual is wrong nothing much can be done. We lost Tagore’s Nobel prize. We have a policy when we acquire art objects. Our jurisdiction is limited to our premises. We do a lot of background checking, registration, whether the objects are registered and today we have one of the best conservation desks in the country, we do pigment analysis, material analysis, etc but we do that for our collection so that we are sure about the credibility of our artefacts. I would not know about other institutions or art dealers. Smuggling is a big concern but the problem is that most of the institutes do not acquire artefacts and art objects. I believe that if they did, more artefacts would be safe.

Tanvi Kaur: You said that for preservation of culture humanities should be encouraged, but the humanities we teach in India is polarised towards western thought. For example we don’t learn a lot about our own history as much as we do about western thought. In colleges, English Literature and French Literature are popular while not many students are opting for Hindi or Sanskrit literature.

I think I should not make any comment. This is how you look at the world, you need to have interest and understanding in different cultures in order to understand your own culture. Three things I say everywhere, when you look at culture and education, expect differences and similarities; respect, and accept.

