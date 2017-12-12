IAS officer’s daughter files complaint against ‘stalker’

A 28-year-old woman, the daughter of an IAS officer, has registered a case of stalking at Bandra police station. The police said they have arrested the accused, who works for a private firm.

The police said the accused, Amrendra Singh (35), was staying in the same hostel as the victim at Bandra.

“The victim is a freelance writer and she was in the city for training related to her profession. She arrived in the city on December 3 and checked-in at a Bandra hostel at 12.30 pm,” an officer from Bandra police

station said.

The victim, in her statement to police, said that the accused had been following her for three days. She said that since the time she entered the hostel, Singh had been trying to have a conversation with her.

The victim was sharing a room with seven other female guests. After she checked in at the hostel, the accused allegedly entered her room and asked for an iPhone charger, the police said.

“Everything, including the bathroom and the kitchen, was being shared by both male and female guests. The victim claims that the accused would follow her to the bathroom and the kitchen as well,” an officer said.

At around 8.30 pm on December 6, the accused followed the victim to the kitchen and forced her to talk.

“The accused tried getting close to her, but the victim asked him to stay away from her. The same evening, when she went to a popular restaurant in Khar with her two female friends, the accused followed her there as well. The accused just came and sat on the same table at which she was sitting with her friends,” said the officer.

The complainant then went back to the hostel with her friends. Later at night, while the other guests were asleep, the victim woke two of her friends up and asked them to accompany her to the police station as she wanted to lodge a complaint against Singh.

“The victim, along with her two friends, then approached the hostel owner and reported to the Bandra police station. A case was registered and immediately a team was dispatched to nab the accused,” the police officer said.

Singh hails from Uttar Pradesh, and was in Mumbai for a week as he was sent for training related to the Goods and Services Tax by his employers, the police said.

Senior police inspector Pandit Thakre, from Bandra police station, confirmed the incident and said that the police are investigating the case thoroughly.

The accused has been booked under section 354(A) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App