Hybrid buses set to ply soon

Commuters may soon find an easy ride to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with hybrid buses all set to be pressed into service. According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials, the buses should reach the city over the weekend. “We should get the first five of the 25 buses by the weekend. After that, every month we will receive five buses. They will be handed over to the BEST for operations,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. The AC buses will ply between the Bandra, Kurla and Sion stations. “We will begin with the first five buses only from Bandra and Kurla,” said a senior BEST official.

“Once the buses reach us, we will go for RTO registration. That should take two days. After that, they will ply,” he added. Manufactured by Tata Motors, the buses will have a seating capacity of 31 and standing capacity of 28. The minimum fare is Rs 15 and maximum Rs 25.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App