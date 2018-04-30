Husband, mother-in-law held for ‘killing’ Seventeen-year-old in Kurla

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his “wife” in Kurla. The police said they had received a call from one of the locals that a 17-year-old girl had died under mysterious circumstances.

The informer also said the girl’s husband Rafiullah Khan, along with other relatives, were on their way to bury her, said police.

“We went to the spot and asked the husband to send the body for post-mortem. We detained Khan on the basis of suspicion. During the course of the investigation, he confessed to the crime and was arrested,” said Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police (Zone V). The police said the deceased’s husband and mother-in-law would constantly harass her. Her post-mortem reports confirmed that she died due to strangulation, said an officer.

Jain confirmed that the woman was strangulated using her dupatta. Khan, who police said was a drug addict, has been booked for murder while his mother was booked for destruction of evidence. She was arrested on Sunday. The police said they were investigating the case and would invoke a section of an anti-child marriage law against two accused, in addition to the murder probe.

