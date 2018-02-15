Husband ‘addicted’, woman moves Bombay HC seeking porn ban

A 27-year-old woman has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on pornography websites. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) A 27-year-old woman has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on pornography websites. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

A 27-year-old woman has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on pornography websites. In her petition, submitted on February 9, the woman blamed the sites for her husband’s porn addiction, which she claimed had “ruined” her matrimonial life. The woman, a communications professional and publicist, described at length in the petition her husband’s addiction and the impact it has had on her life since they got married in 2016. The petition, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, stated that her husband has been a porn addict since his teens, which she discovered only after she moved into her matrimonial home. She claimed her husband spent a significant amount of time watching porn, “easily available on the internet nowadays”, ignoring his work and household responsibilities. As a result, the family was under a financial strain, she said.

The woman also mentioned domestic and sexual abuse at the hands of her husband who, she said, would force her to have “unnatural oral sex” with him. The addiction, she claimed, had made him aggressive and he refused to consult a mental health professional for help. He had also “thrown me out of the marital home”, claimed the woman, who is not keen on a divorce.

Her petition has been filed in support of lawyer Kamlesh Vaswani’s 2013 petition in the Supreme Court to ban pornography. After the December 16 gangrape of a 23-year-old in Delhi, Vaswani had moved the apex court urging it to block porn websites. In 2015, Vaswani succeeded in getting the apex court to pass an interim order blocking 857 porn websites. The order was revoked after five days.

A 16-year-old from Kota has also filed an additional petition, citing cases of his friends addicted to porn. “A lobby of telecom companies benefit from pornography viewing,” said Vaswani, who points out that it is a crime under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code.

