Hunt on for man who duped 22 people promising them job in merchant navy

THE RCF police in Chembur have registered an FIR against a man who has allegedly conned 22 people by promising them jobs in the merchant navy. A woman who had paid the accused Rs 2 lakh in exchange for a job for her husband approached the police Wednesday and a case of cheating was registered. According to the police, the accused who would identify himself as a captain in the merchant navy had promised an accountant at a Chembur-based hospital a job for her husband.

The accused allegedly told the people at the hospital, where he would come for health check-ups, there was a vacancy for 25 people in the merchant navy.

He would claim to have the right contacts to get people a job in the merchant navy. Accordingly, the complainant in the case paid him Rs 2 lakh in 2016 for a job for her husband. Over a period of time, a total of Rs 10.65 lakh was paid to him by 22 people.

The accused, however, started avoiding them later and none of the 22 people got any job. Realising that they had

been conned, the complainant approached the RCF police station Wednesday following which an FIR on charges of cheating has been registered against the accused. “We have registered an FIR in the case and are on the lookout for the accused. We should be able to arrest him soon,” said Sub-Inspector B B Pukle.

