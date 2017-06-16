Hunt on for 5 men accused of abducting and robbing 2

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

THE POWAI police are on the lookout for five people who allegedly abducted two employees of a jewellery shop, gagged them, robbed them of their belongings and dumped them in Thane Tuesday night.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.15 pm Tuesday. Jitesh Parmar (19) and Prakash Singh, employees at Laxmi jewellery store in Powai, had just shut shop for the day and were headed home when a vehicle with five occupants hit their bike near L&T bridge on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, said the police.

The accused then allegedly forced them into the vehicle after threatening them with guns and knives. The accused took away their jewellery and valuables worth Rs 1.8 lakh and then covered their eyes with a cloth before dropping them near a dhaba on the Ghodbunder road and fleeing, according to the complainants.

The duo then approached the Powai police where a case of abduction has been registered against unidentified persons.

