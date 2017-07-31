Hunt on for 2 who ‘posed as cops, kidnapped 4 outside court’

At the police station, Khan complained about being forcibly transported there at gunpoint and being forced to pay Rs 1 lakh. (Express Photo) At the police station, Khan complained about being forcibly transported there at gunpoint and being forced to pay Rs 1 lakh. (Express Photo)

The Colaba police are looking for two men who allegedly posed as policemen and kidnapped 39-year-old doctor Haroon Khan and members of his family from outside a sessions court premises in South Mumbai in May.

The duo allegedly extorted Rs 1 lakh from Khan’s family, in a bid to prevent them from filing for anticipatory bail.

According to police, the incident took place in the afternoon on May 8 when Khan, a resident of Kurla, his father and two brothers, went to the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court at Kala Ghoda, to file for pre-arrest bail after being named in an FIR about an assault case filed at the Ghatkopar police station.

Just as the complainants were about to enter the court from gate 6, two men, posing as policemen, ordered the family to accompany them.

“The Khans were ordered to sit in a Maruti Swift car and driven away from the court. They were assaulted en route and threatened with a pistol,” said an officer at the Colaba police station. Police added that the suspects demanded Rs 1 lakh to let the Khans go. The complainants were carrying the bail amount, which they handed over to the suspects. “The suspects drove the Khans to Ghatkopar police station, dropped them there and fled from the spot,” said the official.

At the police station, Khan complained about being forcibly transported there at gunpoint and being forced to pay Rs 1 lakh.

The Ghatkopar police station inquired into the incident and after verifying Khan’s complaint, suggested that they file an FIR at Colaba police station as the crime had taken place in that station’s jurisdiction.

An officer at Ghatkopar police station added that a preliminary inquiry established that the kidnappers were not employed with the police. Earlier this week, the Colaba police booked two men with impersonating a public servant, kidnap, wrongful confinement and extortion.The men have not been arrested.

