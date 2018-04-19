Hunt for Maria Susairaj in Neeraj Grover murder case

Thane police is looking for Maria Susairaj, a former actress, allegedly involved in the Neeraj Grover murder case and also in a cheating case, involving money to the tune of Rs 15 crore. (File) Thane police is looking for Maria Susairaj, a former actress, allegedly involved in the Neeraj Grover murder case and also in a cheating case, involving money to the tune of Rs 15 crore. (File)

Thane police is looking for Maria Susairaj, a former actress, allegedly involved in the Neeraj Grover murder case and also in a cheating case, involving money to the tune of Rs 15 crore. Teams have been sent to Bengaluru to look for her who is reportedly hiding there, sources said.

According to police, Susairaj, 35, had allegedly befriended two inmates, Paromita Chakravarti and Sneha aka Ankita Deshpande, in Byculla jail. “These three women came up with some schemes of earning money by conning people. Cases have been registered against them in Gujarat and other states for conning people and cheating Haj pilgrims,” an officer from the anti-extortion cell said.

“We have information that she is hiding in Bengaluru. We will nab her soon,” said police. Accused Paromita Chakravarti (32), Sneha (51), Henry Fernandez (51) and Milind Kadam (52) were arrested Tuesday and will be in the police custody till April 19.

