Three injured as boulders fall on train

THREE persons were injured after boulders fell on S6 coach of the Hubli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) train near Monkey Hill station on Monday morning. The incident happened at 5.15 am in the Ghat Section.

According to railway officials, the injured passengers are stable. “Two passengers, Hasansaab Belavanki and Asif Belavanki, have sustained minor injuries on the knee and hand, respectively and have been admitted to the railway hospital. The third passenger, Shiv Prasad, is stable and is being monitored in a private hospital. His condition is normal. We are providing them with the best required treatment,” Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway (CR) said.

“Continuous heavy rains between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi caused a few boulders to fall. An accident relief train was rushed to the spot and immediate medical attention was given to the injured passengers,” a CR official said. No trains were held up because of the incident as the tracks was declared safe, officials said. “Medical relief was given to the optimum level. Two patients were provided with medical requirement, including CT Scan, and transferrsssed to Fortis Hospital in Kalyan,” Udasi said.

Officials said ex gratia payments have been made to the injured. An amount of Rs 25,000 each has been paid as compensation to the Belavankis and Rs 5,000 has been paid as compensation to Prasad. It is the second incident in the past two days when passengers have been injured due to an “external interference”. On Saturday, three persons were injured after a pantograph collapsed on the coach of a train near Ambernath station. In July this year, passengers of the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Hyderabad Express had a narrow escape when the train’s engine jumped tracks after a boulder hit it at Monkey Hill between Karjat and Lonavala.

