HSC paper leak: Two held from Mumbai

The Vashi police Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the Higher Secondary Certificate examination question paper leak. The two are Rahul Bhaskar (22) and Azaruddin Sheikh (20), both undergraduate BCom students in the city. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examination Act as well as those of the Information Technology Act.

The police have so far registered two complaints pertaining to leak of the question papers of three subjects. While the question paper of Marathi was allegedly leaked Thursday, the papers of secretarial practice and physics held on Saturday went viral on social media minutes before the examination was slated to begin.

A senior official of the Navi Mumbai police said the modus operandi of both cases was the same. The police, however, did not reveal if the two accused, both residents of Malvani in Malad, were involved in both cases.