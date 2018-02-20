How Central Railway rehabilitated heritage geometrical stairs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building

Burma teak best matched with the original to placing temporary stairs. (Express photo) Burma teak best matched with the original to placing temporary stairs. (Express photo)

On the face of it, the renovation job involved just two staircases. But it took Central Railway six months to rehabilitate the two sets of 60 steps in the heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building. And from sourcing Burma teak that best matched with the original to placing temporary stairs during the course of the work, the half-year project has finally borne fruit.

The geometrically aligned stairs, located in each of four corners of the 19th Century building and used by office staff and visitors to go from the ground floor to the terrace, were in poor condition and required urgent rehabilitation. “These steps are one of the beauties of the heritage building. Supported by handrails, we feel pride in using these wooden stairs,” said a senior rail official. It was over the past two years that it became clear the stairs needed care — the rapping sound made by footsteps on the wood had become sharper. “We decided to rehabilitate, not ‘repair’ them — the process is different,” the senior official explained.

For rehabilitation, the CR identified the original material used in the stairs, traced what was missing and filled the gaps. Adding to the difficulty level was making sure there was a substitute step for every damaged one that was removed during the course of the work. After undertaking a detailed study, the contractor realised that the wood he required was Burma teak, increasingly rare and expensive. “The essential quality of the wood is its weather resistance. It does not catch termites despite how damp the weather is. Its density and strength are excellent as compared to the new varieties of wood. It’s difficult to find such wood now,” said an official. He added that the railway authorities and the contractor had to search rigorously to ensure they found the same type of wood, eventually finding it in a Byculla market. As much as five cubic metres of wood was required to rehabilitate a single damaged step, officials added.

“The way in which we corrected the hand railing is also unique. The contractor had to take an entire piece of wood and carve it according to the shape of the railing. No error in design could be allowed,” said a railway official. The curved railing made the job even more challenging. “The contractor roped in is an expert at such works,” added the official. While CR has incurred an expense of nearly Rs 60 lakh on the rehabilitation of the staircases, the last leg of work on the fourth staircase is just about to be completed. Among other work, replacing the broken heritage tiles and the broken stained glass windows is being undertaken.

