Housing for policemen: Bombay High Court to look into ‘de-reservation’ of plot

The Bombay High Court Tuesday asked the state government to produce a file relating to de-reservation of a plot meant for police quarters as it wanted to examine the decision.
The division bench of justice Abhay Oka and Justice A A Sayed have said they want to see “if de-reservation is really justified”.
The plot was originally reserved for police quarters and not private flats, and has been converted to benefit 34 IPS officers and an IAS officer.
Petitioner Ketan Tirodkar had filed an RTI in 2010, which said the land in Juhu had been reserved for building housing for police quarters. But in an affidavit filed by the joint secretary thereafter, he had stated that there is ample space and a plot had been de-reserved as there was no dearth of plots in the city.
The joint secretary B R Vadhave in his affidavit said, “the reservation had been imposed for more than 20 years. The reservation would have lapsed in case steps were not taken to acquire the same and in case a purchase notice was given. So considering this the land was de-reserved.”
This is despite a government resolution issued in 2009 where the government had allowed builders to increase FSI meant for police housing, stating that there was no land or funds for the same.
