Houseboats for tourists in Maharashtra soon, off city’s coast, in creeks

By next month, tourists in Maharashtra will be able to stay in a houseboat along the coast, with the government adopting a model that has been most successful in Kerala. The Maharashtra Maritime Board invited Expressions of Interest from individuals interested in operating houseboats along creeks and on the sea along the state’s 720-km coastline. This is the second attempt by the Board to introduce houseboats in the state after a call to investors last year did not succeed. The Board is looking to explore an alternative form of accommodation, with tourists thronging coastal towns and villages year-round.

“Thirteen people had shown interest in operating houseboats last year but the proposals did not proceed further. We are trying again this year,” said Captain Sanjay Sharma, Chief Port Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board. He added that the locations will be selected by the prospective boat operators. “We do not want to tell them where to operate from. We will leave that up to them. There are a lot of creeks in the state that have not been explored yet,” he said.

The Board, Sharma said, will help investors acquire requisite permissions and ensure that houseboats are functional at the earliest. “We want people to come to Maharashtra to experience life in houseboats, instead of having to go to other states,” said Atul Patne, CEO, Maharashtra Maritime Board. So far, interest has come from Rajesh Nair of Aqua Serene House Boats Pvt Ltd, who is readying a vessel to operate in Maharashtra’s waters.

Nair, who operates houseboats in Kerala, said that his six-room houseboat requires certain modifications before it can operate in the sea. “The difference is that in Kerala, houseboats operate in freshwater. The waves are also not so rough. In Maharashtra, I am modifying my boat to run in salty water and in higher waves,” he said. The Board is currently helping Nair obtain permissions so he can start operating by the first week of December.

“The boat is almost ready and I hope to inaugurate it in the first week of December,” he said. Nair added that he hopes to begin with one houseboat running between Belapur and the Gateway of India. “The Board has suggested an area that is under their control. So I have decided to start the service in Mumbai,” he said.

