“Hospital delayed treatment, we were scared for our baby’s life”

With ATMOSPHERE in the state tense over doctor-patient conflicts, a case was registered against three women last week for allegedly assaulting a doctor at Sion Hospital amid a ruckus over the treatment of a three-month-old baby.

However, the three women, who were arrested and now face a court case, claim their fault was limited to “shoving a doctor’s hand” and “verbal abuse”, which enraged the already agitating doctors.

The three women, Rizwana Khan, Naseem Bano and Zaineb Shaikh, were booked under the Indian Penal Code for assaulting a public servant (Section 353), for causing hurt (Section 323 and 44), criminal intimidation (Section 506) and under Section 4 of Health Service Act, 2010, which attracts fine of Rs 50,000 and three years’ imprisonment.

According to Rizwana, out on bail, her three-month old niece Amina Shaikh, who was suffering from breathlessness and was unable to have milk, was first taken to Govandi Shatabdi hospital, which refused to admit her citing non-availability of ventilator.

The family then took Amina to Rajawadi hospital, where the doctor prescribed medicines and discharged the baby after an X-ray. Amina was diagnosed with pneumonia and required intensive care support.

On March 22, the family took the baby to Sion Hospital, after private nursing homes in Govandi also refused to treat the baby, in a critical condition.

“The ICU doctor told us they were on strike and no one would be available in the ward. We had to beg them to admit the baby,” Rizwana claimed. Amina was in the ICU for three hours and was then transferred to the paediatric medicine ward, where the family claims a single doctor was too busy with several cases.

The family was asked to purchase two injections, glucose, and a saline tube, costing Rs 600, from private medical store as they were not available in the hospital.

The family alleges that from 11.30 am until 6 pm on March 23, the baby kept crying and was neither put on saline support nor fed anything. An argument ensued among them when the baby’s grandmother suggested they go to a private hospital for better treatment, but the mother wanted to continue treatment in Sion hospital.

“Nobody was paying attention. We kept asking the doctor, but she was too busy. We worried for our baby’s life,” says mother Sultana Shaikh.

By night, an argument broke out, in which senior medical officer Manasi Patil got involved with the family over the baby’s discharge. According to her, the family wanted discharge against medical advice even as she was changing medicines to treat the baby. The family claims they were scared that Amina’s condition would worsen due to the strike.

While Patil claimed that the women abused and attacked her, the accused claim they only pushed away her hand but did not hurt her. With the strike underway, Rizwana claims the issue flared up. “Nobody is blaming the system for delay in treating our daughter. Instead, we were arrested despite male guards pushing us badly,” she claimed.

Sion hospital’s dean admitted the incident was ‘minor’.

“We understand that the incident was minor, but with the ongoing strike, the matter became serious,” said Dr Suleman Merchant, dean at Sion hospital.

According to senior police inspector Mrudula Lad, the women —two aunts and the grandmother of the baby —were taken to Sion police station and imprisoned for a day. Amina’s father, a driver, paid for the women’s bail and has to now bear the cost of a lawyer.

“I understand it’s wrong to hit a doctor. But no one accounts for the distress a patient goes through in government hospitals. We ran from one hospital to another for several days,” Rizwana said. The baby was recently discharged from a private nursing home and is stable.

