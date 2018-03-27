290 homemade explosives seized in Thane, one arrested

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Pravin Patil. (Representational) According to sources, the accused has been identified as Pravin Patil. (Representational)

Thane police Crime Branch arrested a 34-year-old man and seized more than 290 homemade explosives from his possession on Sunday night. The accused was trying to sell the explosives, police said.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Pravin Patil. “We had information that a man was smuggling in something through Daighar region. When we trapped him, we found bags full of brightly-wrapped items. We immediately called the bomb squad, since we had a hunch that they maybe explosives,” said a senior officer of the Crime Branch.

According to police, the bomb squad confirmed that the brightly wrapped pieces were bombs, with several pieces of shrapnel and other items stuffed inside. “The bomb squad confirmed that these were crude bombs, locally sourced and made. But, these bombs are strong enough to damage property, if not human life. The fact that so many of them were seized is worrying,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

According to Senior Inspector Nitin Thakre, the accused confessed that the objects were explosives. “He said that the explosives were used in hunting, and while managing cattle over a large area,” he said.

Police believe that the accused had been working for someone and had made these 290 bombs for them. “It is probable that he had either come to deliver the explosives or was looking for a new customer. We have been interrogating him,” the officer said.

