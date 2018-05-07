Hit by staff crunch, Maharashtra labour dept to outsource work

Facing staff crunch, the Labour Department has decided to outsource the work of over 900 employees across the state. Officials said staff crunch was affecting the department’s functioning.

Labour officials said they had planned to outsource in all 967 posts that include 10 posts of superintendent, 115 posts of accountant, 647 posts of clerk-cum-data entry operators, 5 posts of stenographer, 23 of drivers and 162 posts of peons. The shortage is at various offices of the department and boards such as Mathadi, Security, Domestic Workers, Building and Other Construction Workers’ Board across the state, said an official. An agency would be appointed for supplying manpower for three years.

“There are several welfare schemes for building construction workers, Mathadi workers and other workers. Their implementation is affected… So, we are now outsourcing work so regular work is not affected,” said a labour official. Another official said the department widened the scope of district committees to increase the registration of building and construction workers. “The staff shortage is also at senior level,” said the official.

