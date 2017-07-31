Hit by BMW, tempo driver dies at Vile Parle

The accident took place in Vile Parle East around 4.45 pm on Sunday. Santosh Parab The accident took place in Vile Parle East around 4.45 pm on Sunday. Santosh Parab

A 27-year-old man died Sunday after a BMW rammed his tempo at the Parleshwar junction in Vile Parle East around 4.45 am. The Vile Parle police have arrested Raju Shah, 47, who was driving the car. According to the police, tempo driver Sunilkumar Jaiswal and another occupant, Rajan Jaiswal, had been rushed to the Cooper Hospital where Sunilkumar succumbed to his injuries. Doctors discharged Rajan after treating his head injuries.

“Based on Rajan’s statement, we have filed an FIR and Shah has been arrested. We have also seized both the vehicles. After the accident, Shah did not flee, and helped the two reach hospital,” said sub-inspector Madhavi Kadav.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App