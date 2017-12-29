‘Hit-and-run’ case in Thane: Woman, friend held for ‘plotting murder’

Appears to be the result of an affair gone wrong, say police; 46-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by a car while on morning walk Appears to be the result of an affair gone wrong, say police; 46-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by a car while on morning walk

THE Thane police have arrested a woman and her friend for allegedly plotting the murder of a man she was allegedly in a relationship with. The man was seriously injured after he was allegedly run over by a car in November. While the police earlier believed that it was an accident, they claimed investigations pointed towards a planned attempt to murder. The Thane police arrested accused, Jaiprakash Chavhan, on December 25, while Sumari Yadav was arrested on December 27 for planning and executing a hit-and-run on the victim, Ramji Sharma.

According to the Kasarwadavli police, Sharma (46) met with an accident while on a morning walk near his house in Brahmand, Thane, on November 18. “He was knocked down by a white car on the road. It seemed like a hit-and-run case,” said an officer from the Kasarwadavli police station. However, one of Sharma’s cousins told the police about a woman who was out on a morning walk around the same time.

“He told us that there was another woman out on a walk with her husband in the morning. Sharma had an affair with the woman. We were told that she didn’t come for morning walks daily, but had appeared that morning and disappeared after the accident,” said inspector Nasir Kulkarni. The woman, Sumari Yadav (40), is a resident of the same area. “Based on CCTV evidence, we realised that the car was a tourist permit vehicle (MH 04 GD 5818) owned by Thane resident Jaiprakash Chavhan,” said Kulkarni.

“When we checked the car, we found the fog-lamp cover and other chipped parts had been changed and painted over to hide evidence of the accident,” said Kulkarni. Suspecting his involvement, the police detained Chavhan who had been on the run since the accident.

“He confessed that Yadav was in a relationship with him now, and had been involved with Sharma earlier… When Sharma found out, he started harassing Yadav and even threatened saying that he would disclose everything to her husband,” said Kulkarni.

He added: “Because of this harassment, Yadav had planned an ‘accident’ to get Sharma killed. According to DCP Sunil Lokhande, “We have enough proof through the call details and have CCTV footage from nearby shops to prove that it was indeed Chavhan who was driving the car and he was told to do so by Yadav who had reasons to want Sharma dead. Both the accused persons have been remanded in police custody.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App