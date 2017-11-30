History-sheeter dupes 66-yr-old of Rs 57,000

While counting the money in front of her, he managed to skilfully hide Rs 57,000 and kept the remaining cash inside the senior citizen’s bag. She came to know of it after she reached home. While counting the money in front of her, he managed to skilfully hide Rs 57,000 and kept the remaining cash inside the senior citizen’s bag. She came to know of it after she reached home.

Gamdevi police have arrested a man for allegedly duping a 66-year-old woman at Pedder Road by sleight of hand and taking away Rs 57,000 from her without her knowledge. The police said he had recently approached a senior citizen outside the Bank of Baroda at Pedder Road on the pretext of helping her and fled with the cash.

Complainant Shoba Bhansode, originally from Baramati, has been staying with her sister Kalpana at Pedder Road for a month now. On November 20, she had withdrawn money from the Pedder Road branch of the Bank of Baroda. An officer from Gamdevi police station, requesting anonymity, said, “The senior citizen withdrew Rs 1 lakh and after she stepped out, the accused approached her. The accused claimed he would help her count the money saying he had noticed that the banker had given her a lesser amount.”

While counting the money in front of her, he managed to skilfully hide Rs 57,000 and kept the remaining cash inside the senior citizen’s bag. She came to know of it after she reached home.

The officer said, “The victim’s sister counted the money and as Rs 57,000 was missing, the duo approached the police station and registered a case against an unknown accused.”

Hunting for leads, the investigating officer started scrutinising CCTV footage of the bank. After zeroing down on the suspect, a police team distributed the CCTV footage among informers. “We then learnt that the accused is a history-sheeter and has several cases registered against him at various police stations,” said an officer.

Police managed to get his residential address, following which they laid a trap outside his Neral home on Sunday. He has been identified as Amjad Irani (40) and police officials claim he has been committing such crimes for a decade. Irani was introduced to crime by his neighbour-cum-friend who was impressed by his skills. Initially, he operated in a gang and as he gained confidence, started working alone. The police said he has been arrested several times on various cases.

Gamdevi police booked him under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). He was produced in the Girgaum court and remanded in police custody.

