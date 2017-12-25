Hiranandani Estate: Thief breaks into cars parked near mall

Two incidents of theft were reported in the Hiranandani Estate locality of Thane on Saturday. Two cars were broken into in front of a mall inside the society while their patrons enjoyed meals inside.

On Saturday, Pushkar Singh, a resident of Thane, had parked his car in front of the Walk, a mall inside Hiranandani Estate, and gone in for a breakfast. “The victim had returned from out of station and thus his luggage was inside the car. The thief broke the rear left window and opened the doors of the car,” explained a senior officer from Kasarvadavli police station.

The thieves used the same tactic on another car parked nearby. “From the first car, they took gold ornaments and goods along with cash worth around Rs 5 lakh and from the second car they took goods and cash worth Rs 45,000,” said the officer.

While there are guards outside the mall, no one saw the thief. “However, the culprit has been caught on the CCTV camera. We are trying to identify him,” said an officer investigating the case.

