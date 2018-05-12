Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections
  • Himanshu Roy’s death: Second ADGP to kill self in recent times

In September 2013, IPS officer Ranjit Kumar Sahay, posted as Additional Director General (Housing) in Mumbai, had attempted suicide in his Malabar Hill residence by immolating himself.

| Mumbai | Published: May 12, 2018 2:22:41 am
himanshu roy dasondi, himanshu roy death, himanshu roy ips, mumbai cop kills self, himanshu roy kills self, himanshu roy wife, himanshu roy family Himanshu Roy at CST after a protest rally turned violent near Azad Maidan in 2012 (Prashant Nadkar)

Himanshu Roy he is the second ADGP to have committed suicide in the recent years. In September 2013, IPS officer Ranjit Kumar Sahay, posted as Additional Director General (Housing) in Mumbai, had attempted suicide in his Malabar Hill residence by immolating himself.

READ: Who was Himanshu Roy?

He died a few days from his injuries. Sahay, a 1986-batch officer, was reportedly unhappy with his posting.

