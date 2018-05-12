Himanshu Roy’s death: Second ADGP to kill self in recent times

Himanshu Roy at CST after a protest rally turned violent near Azad Maidan in 2012 (Prashant Nadkar) Himanshu Roy at CST after a protest rally turned violent near Azad Maidan in 2012 (Prashant Nadkar)

Himanshu Roy he is the second ADGP to have committed suicide in the recent years. In September 2013, IPS officer Ranjit Kumar Sahay, posted as Additional Director General (Housing) in Mumbai, had attempted suicide in his Malabar Hill residence by immolating himself.

He died a few days from his injuries. Sahay, a 1986-batch officer, was reportedly unhappy with his posting.

