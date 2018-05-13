Himanshu Roy suicide: Cops record statements of domestic helps, orderly

The probe has allegedly revealed that Roy carried on with his daily routine on Friday and nothing was amiss. The probe has allegedly revealed that Roy carried on with his daily routine on Friday and nothing was amiss.

A DAY after ADGP Himanshu Roy shot himself with his licensed revolver at his residence, the Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded the statements of his two domestic helps and orderly, who had rushed him to Bombay Hospital.

While sources said the preliminary probe has ruled out foul play, police have lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR). “However, as a part of a detailed probe, we are recording the statements of those who were present at the house at the time of the incident. The ADR won’t be converted into a FIR if the forensic report also says that it is a case of suicide,” a senior IPS officer said.

At the time of the incident, those present in the house at Suniti building in Nariman Point included Roy’s wife Bhawna, his orderly and personal assistant, three relatives and three domestic helps.

The probe has allegedly revealed that Roy carried on with his daily routine on Friday and nothing was amiss. The investigators said that Roy, who of late preferred to stay alone in his room, woke up in the morning and had breakfast with Bhawna and their guests. After watching television for a while, he returned to his room. In the meantime, he asked his cook to prepare his lunch.

“Roy was on a liquid diet… Around 10.30 am on Friday, he had breakfast at the dinning table with other family members. Later, he sat in their television room and then returned to his bedroom,” said a police officer. “He had even worked out at the gym a day before, where he met his friends,” the officer added.

Police said that the relatives present at the house included a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. When the gunshot was heard, others first checked on the teenagers to see if they were safe. “While Bhawna was waiting for Roy to call out for lunch, those present at the house heard a loud sound. They initially checked on the two teenagers… Bhawna then opened the door of Roy’s bedroom. On seeing Roy lying in a pool of blood on the bed, she raised an alarm. He was then taken to Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at 1.47 pm,” the officer said.

A suicide note, found in Roy’s room, stated that he was committing suicide due to his serious ailment and that he was responsible for it. The note had ended with ‘God Bless’ and Roy’s signature. “His revolver’s papers were found on the table next to the suicide note,” said an officer.

