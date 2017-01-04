Hike in BMC’s octroi revenue despite demonetisation

The civic body’s estimated revenue from the octroi is Rs 7,000 crore for the current financial year. (Express File Photo) The civic body’s estimated revenue from the octroi is Rs 7,000 crore for the current financial year. (Express File Photo)

Despite demonetisation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) revenue from its octroi collections has continued to rise. Civic officials have attributed the rise in revenue to increase in percentage of the levy on crude oil and also on the enhanced vigilance at octroi collection points. Officials from the Assessment and Collection department of the civic body said the total collections between November 8 and December 31 is Rs 1178.95 crore. Of this, around Rs 719.09 crore was generated from octroi nakas, and Rs 469.86 crore from octroi on crude oil.

In the same period in 2015, the collection was 921.45 crore. Of this, around Rs 671.56 crore was generated from the Octroi nakas and Rs 249.89 crore from the levy on crude oil.

“After the announcement on November 8, there was some impact on the civic body’s collection from the Octroi nakas for a few days. We then asked the staff to collect payments through cheques and the collection was then normalised in a few days,” said an official.

The official further explained that revenue generated has been above the civic body’s estimated target so far.

“The rise in collection is due to increase in octroi tax on crude oil from 3 percent to 4.5 percent. After the state government gave us go-ahead in August, the revenue from the crude oil started increasing sharply and helped to improve total revenue,” he added.

Besides, the total revenue generation from octroi from April to December also shows a rise in the civic body’s collection. This year’s revenue collection is around Rs 5253.13 crore which includes Rs 1636.58 crore from crude oil.

In 2015, the collection in the same period was Rs 4737.48 crore including Rs 1270.81 crore from crude oil.

“There is an overall around 11 per cent rise in collections. While there is rise at octroi nakas as well, the collection on crude oil is over 28 per cent so far. The reason behind the rise at octroi nakas is due to vigilance by the task force deployed by us to reduce leakages and break any nexus. It has helped improve total revenue generation,” said Bapu Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner.

Another officials said the weekly duties of the task force members are being rotated to ensure that no nexus is formed at nakas.

The civic body’s estimated revenue from the octroi is Rs 7,000 crore for the current financial year.

Last year, the revenue generated from octroi was Rs 6,276 crore as against the estimate revenue of Rs 7,900 crore.